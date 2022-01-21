Adding Multiple References to a Reference List
Hi everyone! I am using an array of references that may be used to select various itens. Thinking in terms of usability, I would like to know if there's a way to facilitate this multiple selection. At the moment, user needs to click 'add item', then type or click on the arrow down to see some options, select one, and then repeat this proccess for each subsequent selection; I was thinking about a solution involving checkboxes, inside the dropdown or even separatedly, but in a way that user can see the available options and just clicks on the ones he wants. So my question, is there currently a way that I can have something similar to this?I'm attaching an example to provide more clarity. Thanksss
Hi Racheal! Thanks for the responseYess, the UI for the array of strings looks exactly what I need! But in my case I really need to select references, sorry that with the image I posted I ended up misguiding my intentions haha
Isn't there a way to achieve a similar UI using array of references?
Not out of the box, but you could do it with a custom input component. I played around with it and got this to work:
{ name: 'ReferenceMultiSelect', title: 'Country', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'country'} } ], inputComponent: ReferenceSelect }
//ReferenceSelect.js import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import { Card, Flex, Checkbox, Box, Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components' import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent' import { useId } from "@reach/auto-id" import { studioClient } from '../../src/utils/studioClient' const ReferenceSelect = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const [countries, setCountries] = useState([]) useEffect(() => { const fetchCountries = async () => { await studioClient .fetch(`*[_type == 'country']{ _id, title }`) .then(setCountries) } fetchCountries() }, []) const { type, // Schema information value, // Current field value readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable markers, // Markers including validation rules presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality onFocus, // Method to handle focus state onBlur, // Method to handle blur state onChange, // Method to handle patch events, } = props const handleClick = React.useCallback( (e) => { const inputValue = { _key: e.target.value.slice(0, 10), _type: 'reference', _ref: e.target.value } if(value) { if(value.some(country => country._ref === inputValue._ref)) { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(value.filter(item => item._ref != inputValue._ref)))) } else { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set([...value, inputValue]))) } } else { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set([inputValue]))) } }, [value] ) const inputId = useId() return ( <FormField description={type.description} // Creates description from schema title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title __unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation __unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field readOnly={readOnly} > { countries.map(country => ( <Card padding={2}> <Flex align="center"> <Checkbox id="checkbox" style={{display: 'block'}} onClick={handleClick} value={country._id} checked={value ? value.some(item => item._ref === country._id) : false} /> <Box flex={1} paddingLeft={3}> <Text> <label htmlFor="checkbox">{country.title}</label> </Text> </Box> </Flex> </Card> )) } </FormField> ) }) export default ReferenceSelect
Amaaazing! It worked perfectly! That seemed like a lot of work, much much thanks! My UI looks way better now thanks to you haha Have all the best!
Glad it worked for you!
