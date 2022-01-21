Not out of the box, but you could do it with a custom input component. I played around with it and got this to work:



{ name: 'ReferenceMultiSelect', title: 'Country', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'country'} } ], inputComponent: ReferenceSelect }

//ReferenceSelect.js import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import { Card, Flex, Checkbox, Box, Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components' import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent' import { useId } from "@reach/auto-id" import { studioClient } from '../../src/utils/studioClient' const ReferenceSelect = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const [countries, setCountries] = useState([]) useEffect(() => { const fetchCountries = async () => { await studioClient .fetch(`*[_type == 'country']{ _id, title }`) .then(setCountries) } fetchCountries() }, []) const { type, // Schema information value, // Current field value readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable markers, // Markers including validation rules presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality onFocus, // Method to handle focus state onBlur, // Method to handle blur state onChange, // Method to handle patch events, } = props const handleClick = React.useCallback( (e) => { const inputValue = { _key: e.target.value.slice(0, 10), _type: 'reference', _ref: e.target.value } if(value) { if(value.some(country => country._ref === inputValue._ref)) { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(value.filter(item => item._ref != inputValue._ref)))) } else { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set([...value, inputValue]))) } } else { onChange(PatchEvent.from(set([inputValue]))) } }, [value] ) const inputId = useId() return ( <FormField description={type.description} // Creates description from schema title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title __unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation __unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field readOnly={readOnly} > { countries.map(country => ( <Card padding={2}> <Flex align="center"> <Checkbox id="checkbox" style={{display: 'block'}} onClick={handleClick} value={country._id} checked={value ? value.some(item => item._ref === country._id) : false} /> <Box flex={1} paddingLeft={3}> <Text> <label htmlFor="checkbox">{country.title}</label> </Text> </Box> </Flex> </Card> )) } </FormField> ) }) export default ReferenceSelect

{ name: 'countries', title: 'Country', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: { type: 'country'} } ], }

But if you want to go with out of the box option, you can just use the following and select from a list: