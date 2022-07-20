Skip to content
Adding Rate Limit to nuxt.config.js - Example

15 replies
Last updated: Jul 20, 2022

Hi, hoping someone can help me with our API limits. We have a team membership and therefore have plenty of api request allowance. However, because we use Nuxt to generate our sites staticly, the IP (Netlify) that hits sanity is always the same, and so we are having build errors saying "ClientError: API rate limit exceeded". Can we not just have an api limit overall? We are having to tell our client they can't deploy changes because the api limit has been hit, and yet they are paying for the higher tier?
Please can someone let me know how we can get around this asap as they are obviously not happy about it! cc

user J

It would be really nice to be able to give sanity an allowed IP address, that doesn't have any extra limits placed on it.

On this note, please can someone explain to me when my API limit from a single IP resets? The docs just say 'until the period ends' which isn't very informative!

Jul 19, 2022, 9:24 AM

Hey

user L
! It's important to clarify that these are two separate things. API request quota varies depending on the plan you have, but the rate limit is the rate at which you can execute concurrent API requests. That will never change. You'll need to limit your requests to 25/second.

Jul 19, 2022, 4:51 PM

Thanks for getting back to me

user M
! Oh I see, okay I didn't know that! Do you have any idea how I can add a delay to my calls in when building the site statically with nuxt?

Jul 19, 2022, 4:56 PM

I do! I usually use this package to create a queue of my changes. That way I can execute the code I need in a single script.

Jul 19, 2022, 4:58 PM

Cc

user J

Jul 19, 2022, 5:01 PM

user M
thank you so much, I will try it first thing tomorrow!

Jul 19, 2022, 5:01 PM

Wasnt the issue that Ash was saying though about the fact it was one complex query

user L
in which case would this resolve it?

Jul 19, 2022, 5:02 PM

user J
Ash just informed me you've been discussing this via DM. If this is happening during the actual build that's something else entirely.

Jul 19, 2022, 5:07 PM

Doh! - yes it is but thank you for your help

Jul 19, 2022, 5:58 PM

any ideas gratefully received

Jul 19, 2022, 5:58 PM

This part is unfortunately outside my realm of knowledge, but we will discuss internally to help find solution!

Jul 19, 2022, 6:47 PM

Thank you

user M
!

Jul 20, 2022, 7:51 AM

Please let us know, as we have clients waiting on us!

Jul 20, 2022, 7:51 AM

We have solved this - just in case its helpful to anyone else!
In 

nuxt.config.js
, add
generate: {
concurrency: 250, //only build 250 at a time based on the api rate limit
interval: 100, //delay by 0.1s
}
You can fiddle with those numbers, but thats what I have found works for me!

Jul 20, 2022, 9:28 AM

Thanks

user L
for sharing the solution here!

Jul 20, 2022, 10:39 AM

Thank you for sharing

user L
!

Jul 20, 2022, 3:19 PM

