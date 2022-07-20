Hi, hoping someone can help me with our API limits. We have a team membership and therefore have plenty of api request allowance. However, because we use Nuxt to generate our sites staticly, the IP (Netlify) that hits sanity is always the same, and so we are having build errors saying "ClientError: API rate limit exceeded". Can we not just have an api limit overall? We are having to tell our client they can't deploy changes because the api limit has been hit, and yet they are paying for the higher tier?

Please can someone let me know how we can get around this asap as they are obviously not happy about it! cc



user J

It would be really nice to be able to give sanity an allowed IP address, that doesn't have any extra limits placed on it.On this note, please can someone explain to me when my API limit from a single IP resets? The docs just say 'until the period ends' which isn't very informative!