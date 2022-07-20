Adding Rate Limit to nuxt.config.js - Example
Hi, hoping someone can help me with our API limits. We have a team membership and therefore have plenty of api request allowance. However, because we use Nuxt to generate our sites staticly, the IP (Netlify) that hits sanity is always the same, and so we are having build errors saying "ClientError: API rate limit exceeded". Can we not just have an api limit overall? We are having to tell our client they can't deploy changes because the api limit has been hit, and yet they are paying for the higher tier?
Please can someone let me know how we can get around this asap as they are obviously not happy about it! cc
It would be really nice to be able to give sanity an allowed IP address, that doesn't have any extra limits placed on it.
On this note, please can someone explain to me when my API limit from a single IP resets? The docs just say 'until the period ends' which isn't very informative!
Hey
Thanks for getting back to me
I do! I usually use this package to create a queue of my changes. That way I can execute the code I need in a single script.
Cc
Wasnt the issue that Ash was saying though about the fact it was one complex query
Doh! - yes it is but thank you for your help
any ideas gratefully received
This part is unfortunately outside my realm of knowledge, but we will discuss internally to help find solution!
Thank you
Please let us know, as we have clients waiting on us!
We have solved this - just in case its helpful to anyone else!
In
nuxt.config.js, add
generate: { concurrency: 250, //only build 250 at a time based on the api rate limit interval: 100, //delay by 0.1s }
Thanks
Thank you for sharing
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.