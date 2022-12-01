export default {
title: 'Block Content',
name: 'blockContent',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
title: 'Block',
type: 'block',
styles: [
{ title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' },
{ title: 'H1', value: 'h1' },
{ title: 'H2', value: 'h2' },
{ title: 'H3', value: 'h3' },
{ title: 'H4', value: 'h4' },
{ title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' },
],
lists: [{ title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' }],
marks: {
decorators: [
{ title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' },
{ title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' },
],
annotations: [
{
title: 'URL',
name: 'link',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{
title: 'URL',
name: 'href',
type: 'url',
},
],
},
],
},
},
{
type: 'image',
fields: [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'alt',
title: 'Alternative text',
description: `Some of your visitors cannot see images,
be they blind, color-blind, low-sighted;
alternative text is of great help for those
people that can rely on it to have a good idea of
what\'s on your page.`,
options: {
isHighlighted: true,
hotspot: true,
}
}
]
}
],
}