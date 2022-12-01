Hello, my name is Lars, I am a new developer trying my way forward with Sanity & Next, i kinda enjoy using Sanity, but I do have one major question. The "Rich Text Editor" or "Portable text editor" does not support text alignment right off the bat? What is going on here?

How do i add it to my RTF editor, and actually display the changes live? ( on the editor. ) - my schema below.

