Adding the dashboard tool to a Sanity configuration in version 3.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|I’m trying to insert an item into an array in a custom input component but nothing happens.
|Not featured
|Oct 6, 2020
|Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?
|Not featured
|Apr 18, 2020
|Are there any Next.js Functionality Limitations when Deploying Next.js to Netlify?
|Not featured
|Jun 14, 2021
|Sanity Date Schema - How to Set a Date for a Document
|Not featured
|Apr 6, 2021
|Auth0's Single Page App vs. Auth0's Next.js Integration
|Not featured
|Mar 20, 2021
|Is there an API Endpoint to Query Usage Data?
|Not featured
|Mar 7, 2022
|How to Deploy a Shopify Dashboard Template with GraphQL
|Not featured
|Dec 9, 2021
|How to set up a Web Hook for On-Demand ISR in Next.js
|Not featured
|Sep 20, 2022
|Unable to Deploy to Netlify After Upgrade - npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
|Not featured
|Jul 12, 2022
|Why would a Query Work in the Vision Plugin from the Dashboard, but not in the Queries.js File?
|Not featured
|Jul 23, 2022
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing