Adjusting GROQ query to filter out current document based on tags.

^

_id != ^._id

"related": *[_type == "post" && count(categories[@._ref in ^.^.categories[]._ref]) > 0 && _id != ^._id] // ...

_id

^._id

The caret () is the parent operator, which means it goes one level up in scope. A filter boils down to one or more booleans, returning every document that matches them all. By adding an additional check to your “related” filter that ensures the document doesn’t match the parent, you can avoid returning the current document again. Something likeshould work.Here,is in the context of the “related” filter, whileis in the context of the parent (not shown in the original post, but implied to exist).