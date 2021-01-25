Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Advantages of Using a Monorepo?

2 replies
Last updated: Jan 25, 2021

Hi folks. When building a site with Sanity and Gatsby, is it standard to do this as a monorepo of the two or to keep them in separate repositories?

Jan 25, 2021, 1:40 PM

Both is fine. But with monorepo, you can have an easier time deploying (1) testing and bootstraping both project, in exchange for slightly more complicated setup.
1.
Lots of static host provider offer support for multi site, monorepo build

Jan 25, 2021, 1:54 PM

Thanks

user M
Appreciate the advice.

Jan 25, 2021, 2:00 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.