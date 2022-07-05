Advice on finding a user in Sanity database by email or phone number

Hello All , Thanks for your help.Actually I have only one input html field that carries email and phone both i.e "userInput". TEST CODE-> To test I have hard-coded email and phone and then pass it to below code Followings(email & phone) are available in database const email = "<mailto:test@gmail.com|test@gmail.com>" const phone = "8009065120" const user = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "user" && (email == "${email}" || phone == "${phone}")][0]` ); with above hard-coded values it fetches user for both email and phone. So above api call successful because I handled phone and email separately. ACTUAL CODE-> In actual code i am handling email and phone via single html input that is "userInput". below api call goes through for email input(when userInput carries email) but below api call fails for phone number. Error message -> user is null; I realized that issue is here -> (email == "${userInput}" || phone == "${userInput}") when userInput carries phone number it still tries to find user based on email. const user = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "user" && (email == "${userInput}" || phone == "${userInput}")][0]` ); if userInput is email , it fetches user if userInput is phone, it fails and gives user as null if(user){ ...rest of code for login } LOOKING FOR AN ADVISE ON BELOW -> Do I need to implement some validation like below? const ifEmail = userInput.includes("@"); const ifPhone = /^\d+$/.test(userInput) let user; if(ifEmail){ user = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "user" && (email == "${email}"][0]` ); } if(ifPhone){ user = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "user" && (phone == "${phone}"][0]` ); }