user M

Yeah one of the exhausting things about any kind of web dev is there are so many variables. Browser, OS, device, time of day, network conditions, browser extensions, ISP, etc. I can't account for that either off the top of my head. In my experience on Windows Chrome is the slowest, but it shouldn't be for that sort of thing (believe it or not, on my machine, Edge is the fastest and it isn't even close).Until she sees the message, if I had to guess, she might be talking about memoizing or useCallback; I see the latter a lot in some official examples; my understanding is if the function is always going to return the same conditions under the same circumstances (and given the same dependencies) it keeps it in memory for re-use then.