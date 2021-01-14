Pricing update: Free users
any hints on creating a group of singletons in structure builder?

3 replies
Last updated: Jan 14, 2021

Jan 14, 2021, 2:24 AM

i usually do something like this..

S.listItem()
        .title('Pages')
        .icon(Pages)
        .child(S.list().title('Pages').items(pages)),
and then make an array of all of your singleton (in this case page) types..

[S.documentListItem().schemaType('aboutPage').id('aboutPage'), ...]

Jan 14, 2021, 2:58 AM

awesome, thanks for the tip!

Jan 14, 2021, 3:04 AM

of course!

Jan 14, 2021, 3:04 AM

