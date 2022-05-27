Are there any Advantages to Self-Hosting Sanity Studio Versus using a Hosted Service like Vercel or Netlify?
Last updated: May 27, 2022
H
Are there any advantages to hosting Sanity Studio on my own versus using a hosted service like Vercel or Netlify. I went over this page but couldn't find any advantages.
May 25, 2022, 10:18 PM
V
When you say "on your own" you mean deploying at Sanity? Or on your own separate hosting that isn't one of the majors?
I don't know the meaningful particulars but I hosted mine at Sanity because I suspected I'd somehow be running up extra costs at Vercel and the overage chargers there scare me. That coupled with the fact that the Sanity-hosted one is still super customizable (installing packages, fonts, etc.) without a penalty just felt super slick. It's nice enough that they'd host it essentially for free but it wasn't "crippled" it any way to make it easier for them to tend to everyone generally with a more limited, controllable set of features.
That's just my personal take.
May 25, 2022, 10:21 PM
H
I appreciate your take. To answer your question, it's my understanding that Studio can be deployed in a number of ways, not just on a hosted platform (Vercel, Netlify, or Sanity for that matter) but on a web server running Apache or NGINX, for example. It seems to me that hosting Studio on a hosted platform is a lot more popular and recommended based on the documentation and ease of use.
May 25, 2022, 10:28 PM
V
Ah, I didn't even know that! Interesting spot. I'd be interested to know if you manage to pull it off if you go down that path.
May 25, 2022, 10:51 PM
D
user GI'm personally deploying via Vercel and I will say the advantage is that it's dead simple to get it up and running on a url and then deployments are triggered via git pushes. Your operations can't get simpler than that
May 26, 2022, 1:50 AM
D
If you want to use Apache/nginx that's a completely reasonable path, it's just going to be more work and the operations will require scripting or will be more manual
May 26, 2022, 1:51 AM
D
Hope that helps!
May 26, 2022, 1:51 AM
V
Ah I wasn't thinking of it in reverse like that.
I know it's their USP and everything but it really is arcade game simple. Especially having little branch deployments off to the side at separate addresses, quick build times (in my experience) and just enough information to diagnose and handle minor shenanigans...
I would say now that I've had a taste of a seamless dev/staging/prod setup totally unimpeded it would be hard to go somewhere where that wasn't the consistent experience (or as much)
I don't like anything getting in the way of my moves once I have committed to making them
May 26, 2022, 2:29 AM
K
The main reason why Sanity can be self-hosted is because it may be a requirement for some companies and business to own the IP. 🙂
May 27, 2022, 8:34 AM
D
You can't self host the content lake, so it doesn't really solve that issue
May 27, 2022, 10:11 AM
K
Well, it’s something. 😄
May 27, 2022, 12:16 PM
D
Ha for sure
May 27, 2022, 3:37 PM
