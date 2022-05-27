When you say "on your own" you mean deploying at Sanity? Or on your own separate hosting that isn't one of the majors?

I don't know the meaningful particulars but I hosted mine at Sanity because I suspected I'd somehow be running up extra costs at Vercel and the overage chargers there scare me. That coupled with the fact that the Sanity-hosted one is still super customizable (installing packages, fonts, etc.) without a penalty just felt super slick. It's nice enough that they'd host it essentially for free but it wasn't "crippled" it any way to make it easier for them to tend to everyone generally with a more limited, controllable set of features.



That's just my personal take.

