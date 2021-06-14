Are there any Next.js Functionality Limitations when Deploying Next.js to Netlify?
Those of you that deploy Next to Netlify, are there any limitations to Next functionality or do they support it all by now?
Jun 14, 2021, 2:36 AM
i think it's all mostly supported, https://docs.netlify.com/configure-builds/common-configurations/next-js/
Jun 14, 2021, 7:50 AM
Nice that sounds great! I’ve been a Netlify user for ages but switched to Vercel since they didn’t fully support Next back then. But I have to say I’ve missed it. Vercel is alright, but imo Netlify takes the price.
Jun 14, 2021, 7:54 AM
What is it you prefer with Netlify? I've kinda gone the other way and preferring Vercel 😄
Jun 14, 2021, 7:55 AM
😂 I don’t know, maybe I just find things easier in there. Could be habit. I played around with creating a team in Vercel, but it refuses to build if a non-team member pushes to one of the repos, essentially forcing an upgrade for another $20/m for each person that might contribute a line of code.
I don’t know if Netlify does the same, I haven’t managed teams there.
Another thing is the build/deploy hook trigger. With Vercel you have to create a token which gives full access to every project. Seems like a big security oversight when all you want to do is set up a deploy trigger in Sanity dashboard.
Jun 14, 2021, 7:58 AM
New members are paid in Netlify as well. I think it's $19/month.
Jun 14, 2021, 11:24 AM
Yeah, $19/m is what I saw as well. But does that mean if you have someone who’s not a team member commit to the repo Netlify will refuse to build?
Jun 14, 2021, 11:25 AM
I always used to think the team member thing was just about who needs to have access to vercel/netlify
Jun 14, 2021, 11:25 AM
I needed to actually give someone access to Netlify. Not sure how it works with builds.
Jun 14, 2021, 11:27 AM
ok, because I actually don’t want to give them access to vercel 😅 but I still want their commits to build
Jun 14, 2021, 11:27 AM
We use netlify, I only have one or two accounts set up for management reasons, the rest is via github
Jun 14, 2021, 1:07 PM
And there’s no issue with deploy when any non-netlify user pushes to the repo?
Jun 14, 2021, 1:08 PM
actually a good question but I honestly can’t imagine why they would do that, it’s a counter-productive security stance to make anyone who writes code be able to mess around with the CI stuff
Jun 14, 2021, 1:11 PM
seems like it’s all jsut github events to me
Jun 14, 2021, 1:11 PM
yeah, that’s what I remembered as well from back when I used Netlify. But we had small teams so I’m not 100% on that. Vercel does it that way and it really baffled me. I guess they want the $$$
Jun 14, 2021, 1:12 PM
backing up to the main question, it does seem to me like everything is fully supported now, we get functions deployed for ISR paths. They’re very actively developing the modern plugin for this too https://github.com/netlify/netlify-plugin-nextjs
Jun 14, 2021, 1:13 PM
yeah netlify charges me handily for all the excess build minutes and things too 😄 (trying to eliminate a lot of that with nextjs features)
Jun 14, 2021, 1:13 PM
That’s awesome! Do you have a good resource for setting up a Next project in Netlify?
Jun 14, 2021, 1:14 PM
I think netlify installs a nextjs essentials plugin automatically if it detects nextjs is being uses in the repo
Jun 14, 2021, 1:15 PM
I can accept paying for build minutes, it’s genuine usage. But yes, I do remember that cost. We had a Gatsby+Shopify site with 20k skus :mindblown:
Jun 14, 2021, 1:15 PM
Jun 14, 2021, 1:16 PM
Sweet! That’s amazing!
Jun 14, 2021, 1:17 PM
yeah we were running into issues with build pipelines timing out, and the problem only gets worse as time goes on, so next fixes much of that. And yes teh plugin is automatically installed (I’m moving over in a branch so had to include it manually while we’re co-deploying via gatsby and next right now. I don’t have any great references but one gotcha was that
devDependenciesare not present at all in a
NODE_ENV=productionbuild (I think I have that right). Was a bit confusing for me at first
Jun 14, 2021, 1:34 PM
