😂 I don’t know, maybe I just find things easier in there. Could be habit. I played around with creating a team in Vercel, but it refuses to build if a non-team member pushes to one of the repos, essentially forcing an upgrade for another $20/m for each person that might contribute a line of code.

I don’t know if Netlify does the same, I haven’t managed teams there.



Another thing is the build/deploy hook trigger. With Vercel you have to create a token which gives full access to every project. Seems like a big security oversight when all you want to do is set up a deploy trigger in Sanity dashboard.

