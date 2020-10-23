Pricing update: Free users
Are there some limitations on -> when nested like this?

13 replies
Last updated: Oct 23, 2020

OK, so I have a document that contains an array objects, and each object have a reference to another document. GROQ, exemplified with books:

*[_type == "collection"] {

"title": collection_title,

"books": collection_books[]{

"title": collection_book-&gt;book_title,

"persons": collection_book-&gt;persons[]{

"type": type,

"firstname": person-&gt;firstname

}

}

}

Problem here is that 
person-&gt;firstname
doesn't return anything. If I just write 
person
then _ref and _type is returned as expected, but -&gt; doesn't seem to work. Are there some limitations on -&gt; when nested like this?

Oct 18, 2020, 3:05 PM

Try 

person-&gt;.firstname
and if they’re already named 
type
and 
firstname
you could try

{
  type,
  person-&gt;.firstname
}

Oct 18, 2020, 3:46 PM

Sorry, Theo, but doesn't help. But, thanks! type is returned correctly, as that is a value in the object, but person-&gt; is a reference, and doesn't return anything.
If I use 

person-&gt;.firstname
instead of 
"firstname": person-&gt;.firstname
I get an error: "Must be an attribute or a string key".

Oct 18, 2020, 3:55 PM

try 

"firstname": @-&gt;.firstname

Oct 19, 2020, 11:30 AM

@
denotes the current item in the array

Actually, it depends on your data structure, so an example document would help

Oct 19, 2020, 11:33 AM

try 

"firstname": @-&gt;.firstname

Oct 19, 2020, 11:30 AM

I solved this particular case by rewriting the structure of the query to a more suitable format. Anyways, I ran into another case of the same:

 "files": collection_set->set_downloads[]{
        "comments": download_comments,
        "type": download_type,
        "url": download_file.asset->url
    },
comments and type works fine, but url returns nothing. I "hacked" it by doing some string replacements on 
download_file.asset["_ref"]
instead, but should be fixed the correct way. Tried with @, but no luck. Some relevant schemas attached.

Oct 19, 2020, 5:55 PM

user J
☝️

Oct 22, 2020, 6:16 PM

That looks correct to me. Is it a public dataset? If so you could send me an http url with query and I could tinker with it to see if there's something we're missing

Oct 22, 2020, 6:43 PM

Sure! See PM. Thanks!

Oct 22, 2020, 6:55 PM

This seems to work, you get the extra 

set_downloads
level, tho. But at least you get the url
*[_type == 'collection']{
  "files": collection_sets[]{
    ...@.collection_set-&gt;{
      set_downloads[]{
        "comments": download_comments,
        "type": download_type,
        "url": download_file.asset-&gt;url
      }
    }
  }
}

Oct 22, 2020, 7:14 PM

Thanks, this works!

Oct 23, 2020, 6:40 AM

