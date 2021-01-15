Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Array of References Showing as Untitled When New References Added

34 replies
Last updated: Jan 15, 2021

Hello everyone,I was wondering if someone could help me with my problem?
Currently in a schema I defined fields of a custom type "section"(type :'object'). this schema contains an array of references. When I now try to add references, they are shown as untitled. how can i change that?

export default {
    title: 'Versprechen Page',
    name: 'promise',
    type: 'document',
    ...
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'section1',
            type: 'section',
            fieldset: 'sectionGroup0'
        },
        ... ]
}

export default {
    title: 'Abschnitt',
    name: 'section',
    type: 'document',
    fields: [
        ...
        {
            title: 'Content',
            name: 'content',
            type: 'array',
            of: [
                {
                    type: 'reference',
                    to: [
                        {type: 'pictureAndText'},
                        {type: 'titleAndText'},
                        {type: 'collection'},
                        {type: 'link'}
                    ]
                }
            ]
        },
       ...
    ],
}

Jan 14, 2021, 11:08 AM

have you tried adding a preview object? https://www.sanity.io/docs/previews-list-views 

preview: {
  select: {
    title: "myFieldToUse"
  },
},

Jan 14, 2021, 11:33 AM

yea i did

Jan 14, 2021, 11:33 AM

nothing changed

Jan 14, 2021, 11:33 AM

export default{
    title: 'Titel und Text',
    name: 'titleAndText',
    type: 'document',
    fields: [
        {
            title: 'Title',
            name: 'title',
            type: 'string'
        },
        {
            title: 'Text',
            name: 'text',
            type: 'array',
            of:[
                {type:'block'}
            ]
        },
        {
            title: 'Custom Type',
            name: 'custom',
            type: 'string'
        },
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            title: 'title',
        },
        prepare(selection) {
            const {title} = selection
            return {
                title: title,
            }
        },
    }
}

Jan 14, 2021, 11:34 AM

thats the reference id like to link in the array

Jan 14, 2021, 11:34 AM

have you tried adding the preview inside the array?

to: [
  {
    type: 'pictureAndText'
    preview: {
      title: title
    }
  },
]

Jan 14, 2021, 11:36 AM

do the titles inside the title and text documents have a value at all?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:36 AM

(btw you can omit the prepare function if you're not manipulating the title)

Jan 14, 2021, 11:37 AM

yea they do

Jan 14, 2021, 11:40 AM

and it doesnt work with the title inside the array

Jan 14, 2021, 11:41 AM

strange … i've copied your setup and it works here

Jan 14, 2021, 11:42 AM

and when u chose one it shows?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:43 AM

the title

Jan 14, 2021, 11:43 AM

have you published your documents?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:44 AM

I can reproduce it when I publish a document without a title and fill it - and then forget publishing.

Jan 14, 2021, 11:45 AM

i published everything

Jan 14, 2021, 11:45 AM

which sanity version are you on?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:47 AM

I just upgraded and am getting a lot of untitled references as well!

Jan 14, 2021, 11:48 AM

upgraded today

Jan 14, 2021, 11:48 AM

so its a bug in sanity?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:48 AM

user Y
user M
seems something is off with the references since todays update

Jan 14, 2021, 11:49 AM

might be this thing https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/pull/2212 ("merging this should be fairly low risk in terms of breaking existing functionality.")

Jan 14, 2021, 11:50 AM
Jan 14, 2021, 11:52 AM

so ill wait on a fix then?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

or downgrade

Jan 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

whats the command to downgrade to previous version?

Jan 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

update sanity/base dependency in package.json with a fixed version before this release and run 

yarn
or 
npm install
again
"@sanity/base": "2.1.4",

Jan 14, 2021, 12:04 PM

awesome thanks

Jan 14, 2021, 12:04 PM

Thanks both 🙌 we're looking into this and will release a fix asap. Sorry for the confusion, Tim!

Jan 14, 2021, 12:13 PM

No problem, GOOD SUPPORT!

Jan 14, 2021, 12:13 PM

a fix is out, works fine now after upgrading to 2.1.6 ( 

sanity upgrade
)

Jan 14, 2021, 12:44 PM

We just released 

v2.1.6
, which should fix the issue 🙂

Jan 14, 2021, 12:44 PM

awesome thank you

Jan 14, 2021, 12:46 PM

Ah, this was my issue too. Upgraded and fixed. Thanks

Jan 15, 2021, 3:27 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.