Hello everyone, I was wondering if someone could help me with my problem?

Currently in a schema I defined fields of a custom type "section"(type :'object'). this schema contains an array of references. When I now try to add references, they are shown as untitled. how can i change that?





export default { title: 'Versprechen Page', name: 'promise', type: 'document', ... fields: [ { name: 'section1', type: 'section', fieldset: 'sectionGroup0' }, ... ] } export default { title: 'Abschnitt', name: 'section', type: 'document', fields: [ ... { title: 'Content', name: 'content', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [ {type: 'pictureAndText'}, {type: 'titleAndText'}, {type: 'collection'}, {type: 'link'} ] } ] }, ... ], }