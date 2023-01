I'm using this for firebase auth in a next app now https://www.npmjs.com/package/next-firebase-auth Turns out is in a beta and I am an idiot for using it, but I did ask for some help on the nextjs discord chats and many people recommended NextAuth.jsIt features integration with Auth0 and is made for nextjsNextAuth.js docs tells us"Configure your application in Auth0 as a 'Regular Web Application' (not a 'Single Page App')."I assume that you can configure it to be SPA, but then I think you loose most of the server side functionality for the nextjs app logged inn pagesIf you are using the nextjs-auth+ package you should also set it as a regular app"Create a Regular Web Application in the Auth0 Dashboard and configure the following URLs for your application under Application URIs:" - https://auth0.com/blog/introducing-the-auth0-next-js-sdk/ if you are gong to do everything client side and have no need for anything server side you can use the SPA option and the auth0-react package.