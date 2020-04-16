Auto-populating array of references to child documents in Sanity

Hi, i have two documents. One document is a parent and the other is children of the first. In the parent document i want an array with all the referances to the children to be auto populated when new children is created. This is so that the end user can sort the documents in what ever order they see fit but also so that they wont have to manually add all the children manualy. Is this possible and/or is there any other way for the enduser to sort a list in whatever way they want? 🙂