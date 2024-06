Hi, Im using Sanity studio, Astro & Vercel for deployments.

If I edit my content in Sanity studio, my site content doesn't seem to update unless I trigger a deployment manually in Vercel.

Is there any way to automate this process so when I update content in Sanity studio and publish my changes the frontend is automatically updated?



Ive found a few articles on Google but none seem to fully automate the process.