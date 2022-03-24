Batch multiple queries in a single API call and drop in queryParams using the structure above.
Last updated: Mar 24, 2022
M
Is there any ability to batch multiple queries into a single api call?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:04 AM
B
{"query1":*[_type == "post"]{title, content}, "query2":*[_type=="category"]{title}}
Mar 24, 2022, 4:06 AM
M
oh nice. Thanks
user Q!
Mar 24, 2022, 4:08 AM
B
🙂
Mar 24, 2022, 4:09 AM
M
actually follow up question, what would be the proper way to drop in queryParams using the structure above?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:11 AM
B
What do you mean?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:12 AM
M
i think i got it, was referring to something like this
Mar 24, 2022, 4:12 AM
M
{ "query1":*[_type == "post" && slug == $post_slug]{title, content}, "query2":*[_type=="category" && slug == $cat_slug]{title} }
Mar 24, 2022, 4:14 AM
B
I think that should work, make sure you serialize it before sending
Mar 24, 2022, 4:15 AM
M
.fetch({ "query1":*[_type == "post" && slug == $post_slug]{title, content}, "query2":*[_type=="category" && slug == $cat_slug]{title} },{ $post_slug:'foo', $cat_slug:'bar'});
Mar 24, 2022, 4:15 AM
M
I’m thinking that should work right? ☝️
Mar 24, 2022, 4:16 AM
B
const res = fetch ('<https://foobar.api.sanity.io/v2021-10-21/data/query/production?query=>' + encodeURIComponent('QUERY HERE'))
Mar 24, 2022, 4:19 AM
B
this is essentially how I do it
Mar 24, 2022, 4:19 AM
B
Need to encode the query as a URIcomponent
Mar 24, 2022, 4:20 AM
M
Ok cool, thanks a lot appreciate the thoughts on this
Mar 24, 2022, 4:22 AM
B
Np. Basically you need to find your API address in the studio, then append your URI encoded query to the end of it.
Mar 24, 2022, 4:23 AM
M
This is a smart way to do it, just ran a test and it looks like you can’t do multiple queries like this using the sanity client
Mar 24, 2022, 4:26 AM
B
What do you mean?
{"sidebar":*[_type == "sidebar"]{title, content, "fileURL":pdf.asset->url},"contact":*[_type=="contact"][0],"pages":*[_type=="pages"]{title, "slug":slug.current},"settings":*[_type=="siteSettings"][0]{...,"logos":{"primary":logo1.asset->url, "secondary":logo2.asset->url},sponsors[]{title,"url":logo.asset->url}}}
Mar 24, 2022, 4:27 AM
B
^ This works fine in the sanity client
Mar 24, 2022, 4:27 AM
M
oh i see, you’re using projections… from your prior example was doing it a bit different
Mar 24, 2022, 4:29 AM
M
like taking a deep query and dropping into an object
Mar 24, 2022, 4:29 AM
M
{ myBigQuery: *[…]{ a bunch of stuff}, myOtherBigQuery: etc… }
Mar 24, 2022, 4:30 AM
M
All makes sense — sorry for the confusion
Mar 24, 2022, 4:31 AM
B
No problem 🙂
Mar 24, 2022, 4:31 AM
M
Coming from the GQL world, GROQ is quite impressive
Mar 24, 2022, 4:31 AM
B
I remember the gql wordpress days...🤮
Mar 24, 2022, 4:32 AM
M
This is my first go on a real project with Sanity and honestly I can’t imagine ever using another CMS after this
Mar 24, 2022, 4:32 AM
M
The level of control and customization is unmatched
Mar 24, 2022, 4:32 AM
B
It's incredible how intuitive it can be
Mar 24, 2022, 4:32 AM
B
But it also means I need to learn react, so...lol
Mar 24, 2022, 4:33 AM
M
Yep
Mar 24, 2022, 4:33 AM
M
Thankfully, I know the react world like the back of my hand so this has been smooth sailing
Mar 24, 2022, 4:33 AM
M
next.js + sanity = 😍
Mar 24, 2022, 4:34 AM
B
Hah, lucky you. I should learn react anyways so it's nbd. Sanity + Svelte has been like walking on water from a dev experience standpoint
Mar 24, 2022, 4:34 AM
M
ooh yeah I bet. Svelte is awesome, I’ve played around with it a bit
Mar 24, 2022, 4:35 AM
M
Just curious, do you do any freelance/contract work?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:36 AM
B
Have you used gatsby? That one looks intriguing
Mar 24, 2022, 4:36 AM
B
Yeah I'm a freelancer actually
Mar 24, 2022, 4:36 AM
M
Looks like your mountain time?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:36 AM
B
yeah
Mar 24, 2022, 4:36 AM
M
Nice, well I have a web dev shop in LA and we are on the hunt for some solid frontend devs as the project load has been growing
Mar 24, 2022, 4:37 AM
M
If you’re interested, shoot me a portfolio site and/or a linkedin profile so we can connect
Mar 24, 2022, 4:38 AM
M
We do a lot of entertainment stuff, and starting to get into brand work, and are itching to start doing some Web3 stuff
Mar 24, 2022, 4:38 AM
M
Anyhoo, sorry to get off topic just wanted to throw that out there
Mar 24, 2022, 4:39 AM
M
If you’re interested feel free to reach out to miked@droplab.com
Mar 24, 2022, 4:39 AM
B
Ooh thats cool, sounds like a fun set of clients
Mar 24, 2022, 4:39 AM
M
Yeah the entertainment stuff is fun for sure
Mar 24, 2022, 4:40 AM
B
I'm just making some changes to my business site, once I get it up I'll send you a link and stuff
Mar 24, 2022, 4:40 AM
M
👍
Mar 24, 2022, 4:41 AM
M
Are you in the US or CA ?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:41 AM
B
I'm curious, what is that cursor effect on the home page? three.js?Canada
Mar 24, 2022, 4:41 AM
M
That’s a shader we wrote, via three.js
Mar 24, 2022, 4:42 AM
M
Site is SUPER old
Mar 24, 2022, 4:42 AM
M
We’ve been so busy, haven’t had time to update — been trying for a couple years now lol
Mar 24, 2022, 4:43 AM
M
Good problem to have I guess
Mar 24, 2022, 4:43 AM
B
Hah, yes, good problem.
Mar 24, 2022, 4:43 AM
M
Are you KinLabs ?
Mar 24, 2022, 4:46 AM
B
thats me!
Mar 24, 2022, 4:47 AM
M
Cool, pinged you on LinkedIn
Mar 24, 2022, 4:48 AM
M
Definitely hit me up when you have site sorted out and/or wanna chat about some freelance opportunities
Mar 24, 2022, 4:49 AM
B
Sounds good, I'm definitely interested.
Mar 24, 2022, 4:49 AM
M
👍
Mar 24, 2022, 4:50 AM
