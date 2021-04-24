Beginner questions about data storage and deployment in Sanity
Hello everyone. My name is User and I am from Costa Rica. I’ve been reading about Sanity for a while, but until recently I’ve been working on it. I really liked it, so much that I decided to create a personal website using React + Sanity, it’s been wonderful so far!
However I have had some doubts that even in the documentation or video tutorials I have not found the answers (or I know if I have not searched correctly
😅).
1) DATA: Where is the data stored? I mean, every time I make a scheme and fill it with data, where is it stored? Apart from me, who else can access the data? Is the data secure? Since I never interact with them directly (only with the Studio), are they in some kind of database or how?
🤔
2) DEPLOY: Similar to the previous case. When I run the
I know it’s a lot of questions and especially of the beginner type (to be honest), but I’d really like to understand in depth how Sanity works. I don’t know if this is the best place to ask, but I had to give it a try!
User
User
Apr 22, 2021, 3:08 AM
Hi! As far as I know, all data are stored in Google Cloud: https://cloud.google.com/customers/sanity You can trust Google Gloud:
https://cloud.google.com/customers
When you init a new Sanity project, you need to choose if you want to make your dataset public or private.
Public datasets can be accessed by any client (but not modified).
Apr 23, 2021, 12:12 PM
But I guess that Sanity's team can provide with you with a more detailed answer 😉
Apr 23, 2021, 12:13 PM
What is the difference of deploying my Studio on Netlify or Heroku or AWS?No difference regarding to security. I just find it more convenient to deploy to Sanity. And like you said, the data are always stored at Sanity, no matter where the Studio is hosted.
Apr 23, 2021, 12:15 PM
R
Hi
I’m going to check those links.
I agree. It’ is easier. Great!
😁
Apr 24, 2021, 10:23 PM
