Beginner questions about data storage and deployment in Sanity

Hello everyone. My name is User and I am from Costa Rica. I’ve been reading about Sanity for a while, but until recently I’ve been working on it. I really liked it, so much that I decided to create a personal website using React + Sanity, it’s been wonderful so far!However I have had some doubts that even in the documentation or video tutorials I have not found the answers (or I know if I have not searched correctly).1) DATA: Where is the data stored? I mean, every time I make a scheme and fill it with data, where is it stored? Apart from me, who else can access the data? Is the data secure? Since I never interact with them directly (only with the Studio), are they in some kind of database or how?2) DEPLOY: Similar to the previous case. When I run thecommand, where is my Studio being deployed, how secure is it? My React and Sanity connection, is simple and effective, but is it really secure? Will no one be able to steal my data or try to corrupt it? What is the difference of deploying my Studio on Netlify or Heroku or AWS?I know it’s a lot of questions and especially of the beginner type (to be honest), but I’d really like to understand in depth how Sanity works. I don’t know if this is the best place to ask, but I had to give it a try!User