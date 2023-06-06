*[_type == "brand"][0]{ "availability":availability.title, }

const brand = { name: 'brand', title: 'Brands', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'availability', title: 'Available at', type: 'array', of: [ { name: 'link', title: 'Source', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'anchor', title: 'Anchor text', type: 'string', }, { name: 'url', title: 'URL', type: 'url', }, ], }, ], }, ], };

Hey, I'm a beginner with Sanity and I feel like this should be simple but can't figure it out.What GROQ query should I use to get the title of availability (i.e 'Available at')?I tried this query but I get null:Schema: