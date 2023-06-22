Best approach for parent/child relationships and slugs in Sanity.io

defineField({ name: "slug", type: "slug", options: { source: "title" }, group: "content", }),

/

about

guides

guides/how-to-play

slots

slots/best-slots

slots/best-slots

best-slots

Hello, I've got a page document type which uses structured content for page building just pretty simple stuff for now. What I can't seem to figure out is the best way to approach parent / child relationships. I have a slug field like thisWhat I need to achieve is setting the relation and get the slug like the below.HomeAboutGuides> How To PlaySlots> Best SlotsI can set the relation field but not sure on best approach for the slugs. If I manually set the Best Slots slug to bein sanity studio it only comes through asare there any good guides on this?Thanks