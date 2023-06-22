Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Best approach for parent/child relationships and slugs in Sanity.io

1 replies
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Hello, I've got a page document type which uses structured content for page building just pretty simple stuff for now. What I can't seem to figure out is the best way to approach parent / child relationships. I have a slug field like this
defineField({
  name: "slug",
  type: "slug",
  options: { source: "title" },
  group: "content",
}),
What I need to achieve is setting the relation and get the slug like the below.

Home 
/
About 
about
Guides 
guides
&gt; How To Play 
guides/how-to-play
Slots 
slots
&gt; Best Slots 
slots/best-slots

I can set the relation field but not sure on best approach for the slugs. If I manually set the Best Slots slug to be 
slots/best-slots
in sanity studio it only comes through as 
best-slots
are there any good guides on this?
Thanks
Jun 20, 2023, 4:30 PM
You could define a “parent” field for each document, like this
	defineField({
		name: 'parent',
		title: 'Kategori',
		type: 'reference',
		to: [{ type: "article" }],
	}),
Then have your slug field call a custom slugifier, like this:

	defineField({
		name: 'slug',
		title: 'URL',
	  	type: 'slug',
		options: {
			source: (doc, options) =&gt; ({ doc, options }),
			slugify: asyncSlugifier
		},
	}),
My slugifier function looks like this (slugifier.ts):


// Look up the slug of the parent category and append it to the slug of the current document
export async function asyncSlugifier(input: { doc: { title: string; parent: { _ref: string } } }, schemaType: any, context: any) {

	const {getClient} = context
	const client = getClient({apiVersion: '2023-03-01'})

	let pageSlug = input.doc.title
		.toLowerCase()
		.replace(/\s+/g, '-') // slugify the title
		.slice(0, 200);

	// Remove all non-alphanumeric characters (but keep the hyphens)
	pageSlug = pageSlug.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9-]/g, '');

	if (input.doc.parent) {
		const query = '*[_id == $parentID]';
		const params = {parentID: input.doc.parent._ref}

		var result = await client.fetch(query, params);

		if (result.length &gt; 0) {
			let parentSlug = result[0].slug.current;
			return `${parentSlug}/${pageSlug}`;
		} else {
			return pageSlug;
		}
	} else {
		return pageSlug;
	}	
}
This looks up the slug of the parent, and prepends that to the slugified title of the current document to make a new URL. This will work as long as the parent has it’s slug set correctly.
Jun 22, 2023, 8:02 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.