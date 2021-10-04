Skip to content
Best approach for retrieving translations when running groq queries from the frontend

8 replies
Last updated: Oct 4, 2021
Hey, is there a best approach for dealing with retrieving translations when running groq queries from the frontend?
Some context to this question
👇• We are using the
intl plugin for sanity to handle localization for our app. • We had to do some digging in order to retrieve blog articles data + associated translations. In our search,
this article has been sort of a guiding beacon.
WHAT WE'VE ATTEMPTED:• WHAT WORKS WELL
👍 The groq query highlighted in the above article works well when we use it in our sanity studio. The query's reference to 
__i18n_lang &amp;&amp; __i18n_refs
is represented by 
_lang &amp;&amp; _langRefs
for us as we've configured it so. So the query ran on studio looks something like this:
*[_type == "blog"]{
  _id,
  _lang,
  _langRefs,
  !(_id match "i18n*") =&gt; {
  "translations": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]
  },
  _id match "i18n*" =&gt; {
  "translations":
    *[^._id in _langRefs[].ref._ref]{_id, _lang} + 
    *[^._id in _langRefs[].ref._ref][0]{
      "matches": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]{_id, _lang}
    }.matches
  },

In our Sanity Studio, the results from this query return a blog article + an array of its 
translations
filled with data of the translated blog articles.
• WHAT DOESN'T WORK SO WELL
👎 When attempting the same query in our frontend Next.js environment, the results return a blog article however this time with an empty array of 
translations
----

I feel like there is something we've underthought or overlooked in our approach here. I'm happy for any guidance that will help me get on the right path. Thank you
🙏
Oct 4, 2021, 9:20 AM
Are you fetching data with a token? Because of the id structure of the translations they are treated as private: https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids#fdc25ada5db2
Oct 4, 2021, 1:52 PM
I would like to think so but maybe we are not 🤷
So we initially configure our sanity client using 
next-sanity
package. There is a 
sanity.js
that takes into account all the configurations needed. In here is where we configure which dataset, project etc
When making the above mentionedgroq query, we're utilizing 
groq
method from 
next-sanity
:

const query = groq`*[_type == "blog"]{
  _id,
  _lang,
  _langRefs,
  !(_id match "i18n*") =&gt; {
  "translations": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]
  },
  _id match "i18n*" =&gt; {
  "translations":
    *[^._id in _langRefs[].ref._ref]{_id, _lang} + 
    *[^._id in _langRefs[].ref._ref][0]{
      "matches": *[_id in path("i18n." + ^._id + ".*")]{_id, _lang}
    }.matches
  }
`;
The calling of this query in 
getStaticProps
is as follows:
  const [blogDataWithTranslations] = await getClient(preview).fetch(query);

--- &gt; Do you mean there should be a token added to the fetch call?
Oct 4, 2021, 2:10 PM
Yes, because if you are fetching data without a token you not get the private documents. You can read more about that here: https://www.sanity.io/docs/keeping-your-data-safe
An alternative is to change the id structure of the translated docs, but that will make querying more difficult:
https://github.com/LiamMartens/sanity-plugin-intl-input/blob/develop/docs/general-configuration.md
I had this exact problem the first time I used the plugin
😉
Oct 4, 2021, 2:32 PM
Ooo wow 😮
So just so I'm clear on this:
1. I would need to generate an API token for my dataset in my
sanity.io/manage environment. 2. Use the token in the 
getClient
call?
Oct 4, 2021, 2:37 PM
I'm assuming it passes as some sort of parameter in the fetcher--&gt; 
await getClient(preview).fetch(query, {ACCESS_TOKEN});
Oct 4, 2021, 2:37 PM
you include your token when creating clients via next-sanity, i.e

const client = createClient({
  projectId: ...,
  dataset: ...,
  token: 'token here'
})
I usually create a separate clients for client-side queries, without a token
Oct 4, 2021, 2:41 PM
That was it! Thank you both, this helped a lot 🙏
Oct 4, 2021, 3:00 PM
Sorry for the late reply, glad to hear that you got good help from others in the meantime Malcolm! 😄 🎉
Oct 4, 2021, 5:21 PM

