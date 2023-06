๐Ÿ‘‡

Hey, is there a best approach for dealing with retrieving translations when running groq queries from the frontend?Some context to this questionโ€ข We are using the intl plugin for sanity to handle localization for our app. โ€ข We had to do some digging in order to retrieve blog articles data + associated translations. In our search, this article has been sort of a guiding beacon.โ€ข WHAT WORKS WELLThe groq query highlighted in the above article works well when we use it in our sanity studio. The query's reference tois represented byfor us as we've configured it so. So the query ran on studio looks something like this:In our Sanity Studio, the results from this query return a blog article + an array of itsfilled with data of the translated blog articles.โ€ข WHAT DOESN'T WORK SO WELLWhen attempting the same query in our frontend Next.js environment, the results return a blog article however this time with an empty array of----I feel like there is something we've underthought or overlooked in our approach here. I'm happy for any guidance that will help me get on the right path. Thank you