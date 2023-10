sanity deploy

Hi Obi. If you haven’t seen it already, be sure to check out this post . It’s a few years old but still applies completely.I like to structure my projects how Knut outlines in that post. The top-level folder is git-controlled, with separate subfolders for my front end and my studio. Each gets committed to git but when I build (to Netlify, Vercel, etc.) it considers only the front end folder. My studio gets deployed to Sanity with thecommand. If I were to change out my front end framework, adding another folder would be no problem. Say I’m using Next.js. So inI haveand. Now I want to switch my site to use SvelteKit, so I add another folder,. I can work inand source from Sanity, all while maintaining the code in. When I’m ready to switch over, I just tell Netlify to build frominstead of