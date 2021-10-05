Hi Obi. My sense is a lot of people use monorepos. For myself, up to this point, I just keep a separate repo for my studio and a separate repo for my front end. I know there are many advantages to monorepos that I may not be taking advantage of, but for my brain, I just like to keep everything separate. I have a vsc window open for each repo, with two terminal panes at the bottom (one where I do git and file operations and another running the local dev). It works for me, but I'm also curious to learn more about the advantages of a monorepo approach.