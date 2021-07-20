image

export default { name: "customImage", title: "Image", type: "image", options: { hotspot: true, }, fields: [ { title: "Alternative Text", name: "alt", type: "string", validation: Rule => Rule.required(), options: { isHighlighted: true, }, }, ], };

import customImage from './customImage'; export default { name: "content", title: "Content", type: "array", of: [ { type: "block", styles: [ // ... ], marks: { decorators: [ // ... ], annotations: [ // ... ], }, }, customImage, ], }

Okay, thanks for clarifying. One approach would be:1. In Sanity, create anobject. Let’s say this lives at schemas/objects/customImage.js:2. Import thatobject into your portable text schema:This will let you and your editors add images to your portable text (block content) and set alt text in a field that will show directly below the image upload widget. If you’d rather the alt text hide behind the Edit details button, you can get rid of(or set it to).