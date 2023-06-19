In that case, once you’ve added the subtitle field to your schema, you’ll probably end up iterating over your blog posts in your Studio, adding the subtitle to each document. If it helps, you can add the subtitle field as the first item in your schema so that it gets focus when you open each document, then once you’re done you can move it where you want it to live in your schema file (the Content Lake doesn’t care).

An alternative approach would be to export your data, add all the subtitles to the NDJSON file, and then import that back into Sanity. This lets you work in a single file, and depending on the editor you’re using you may be able to take advantage of macros or repeatable actions to streamline this.

