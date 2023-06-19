Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Best practices for backfilling content in Sanity when adding new fields to schema.

6 replies
Last updated: Jun 19, 2023
Hello everyone, I am fairly new to Sanity and was wondering if there is a native solution or best practice for backfilling content when a new field is added to the schema or if one of the existing fields changes. For example, lets say I had a blog schema with content already created but I want to add a subtitle field, how would I backfill all the existing content to have the subtitle field?
Jun 19, 2023, 8:38 PM
Hi
user A
. In some cases you might use a script to backfill existing documents, but I’m assuming subtitle will be fairly specific to each blog post so you might need a more manual approach. Do these subtitles already exist in your data outside of Sanity somewhere?
Jun 19, 2023, 8:41 PM
user A
In this example the subtitle would not exist outside of Sanity we would be creating them on the fly
Jun 19, 2023, 8:44 PM
In that case, once you’ve added the subtitle field to your schema, you’ll probably end up iterating over your blog posts in your Studio, adding the subtitle to each document. If it helps, you can add the subtitle field as the first item in your schema so that it gets focus when you open each document, then once you’re done you can move it where you want it to live in your schema file (the Content Lake doesn’t care).
An alternative approach would be to export your data, add all the subtitles to the NDJSON file, and then import that back into Sanity. This lets you work in a single file, and depending on the editor you’re using you may be able to take advantage of macros or repeatable actions to streamline this.
Jun 19, 2023, 8:48 PM
Ok that confirms our understanding of backfilling in the sanity environment. What if I added a default value for the subtitle? would all the existing documents get a subtitle with the default value? Is this a good practice?
Jun 19, 2023, 8:51 PM
If you mean an initial value, that can only be done when the document is initially created. Existing documents won’t be impacted.
I think leaving your 
subtitle
empty in the meantime (it’s worth noting that in your Content Lake, the field will actually be undefined) is fine, so long as you account for that where you’re querying your data (e.g., your front end) with appropriate null checking or something similar.
Jun 19, 2023, 8:53 PM
user A
Ok thank you for the help!
Jun 19, 2023, 8:56 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.