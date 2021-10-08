Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Best practices for GROQ webhooks in Sanity.io and resolving an issue with delta::changedAny syntax.

9 replies
Last updated: Oct 8, 2021
Hi, I have two questions about GROQ webhooks:

changedAny syntaxLooks like the
docs here are off when you do 
delta::changedAny(&lt;more than one field&gt;)
more. I had to do two paretheses, e.g 
delta::changedAny((name, phone))
, not to get invalid GROQ.

Trigger on both update and created with changedAny So, what’s the best practice (if it exists any best practices yet :)) when registrering webhooks. I’m trying to make a webhook for a specific type of documents fire on both creation
and on update only when specific fields has changed. I’m trying 
_type == "customer" &amp;&amp; delta::changedAny((field1, field2, ...))
. This hook won’t fire on creation because if the 
delta::changedAny
I guess.
So do you recommend registering two separate webhooks in this case? Or is there a way to say
“fire on both creation, and on update iff these fields changed”?
Oct 8, 2021, 7:15 PM
Hi Stian. Thanks for pointing out about the required extra parentheses. I’ll take a look.
For your second question, I expect one webhook would be better because it’s dry—unless it’s not possible. I’m just testing something now.
Oct 8, 2021, 7:26 PM
Yep, my thought as well:• One webhook is DRY
• And it’s easier to avoid redundant roundtrips and bytes over the wire #climatechange
🙂
Oct 8, 2021, 7:38 PM
Yep, my though as well:• One webhooks i DRY
• And it’s fewer bytes over the wire #climatechange
🙂
Oct 8, 2021, 7:38 PM
I don’t know if this is the best approach, but I figured you could use 
before()._createdAt == null
to test for the creation use case.

_type == 'customer' &amp;&amp; (delta::changedAny((name, phone)) || before()._createdAt == null)
Oct 8, 2021, 7:42 PM
Ah, of couse. Could also do 
before() == null
, perhaps?
Oct 8, 2021, 7:46 PM
That was my initial plan in the projection:

{
  "created": before() == null,
}
Oct 8, 2021, 7:47 PM
Using just 
before()
does seem to work as well.
Oct 8, 2021, 7:51 PM
Thanks for quick help! I think we’re trying to go for one webhook per document type then 🙂
Oct 8, 2021, 8:06 PM
You’re welcome! Just updating those guides to reflect your observation. Thanks again for pointing that out.
Oct 8, 2021, 8:07 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Getting Shopify webhook to work with sanity but the function in the Netlify environment catches an error.Nov 18, 2020
Sanity and Next.js Automatic Static OptimizationMay 18, 2020
Switching from Prismic: Using Webhooks to Connect Shopify to SanityDec 5, 2021
Shopify Rate Limiting AdviceMar 4, 2021
How to Trigger an Azure Pipeline Build in Sanity StudioMay 1, 2022
How to set up a Web Hook for On-Demand ISR in Next.jsSep 20, 2022
How to Connect Algolia with Sanity and a Next.js WebsiteNov 25, 2022
Next.js Preview Mode Showing Old ContentMay 11, 2022
Creating draft edits programmatically with the Sanity client for JavaScriptAug 3, 2022
How to Execute Custom Code via an API Endpoint with Next.JSJul 19, 2022

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.