delta::changedAny(<more than one field>)

delta::changedAny((name, phone))

_type == "customer" && delta::changedAny((field1, field2, ...))

delta::changedAny

Hi, I have two questions about GROQ webhooks:Looks like the docs here are off when you domore. I had to do two paretheses, e.g, not to get invalid GROQ.So, what’s the best practice (if it exists any best practices yet :)) when registrering webhooks. I’m trying to make a webhook for a specific type of documents fire on both creationand on update only when specific fields has changed. I’m trying. This hook won’t fire on creation because if theI guess.So do you recommend registering two separate webhooks in this case? Or is there a way to say“fire on both creation, and on update iff these fields changed”?