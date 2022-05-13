user N

Hey, I would say that when it comes to language (localisation) on your page the best practice depends on the scope / goals of your project.If you would like to have identical structure / content on the page regardless of the language then the field level approach is the best as you can create translations for the content that needs translation while keep the logical parts (e.g. show meny item on the page or not) shared between the languages.Read more:If you would potentially have different structure of the content for every language then the doc level approach is good. Then you can also make it so some subpages would be only found in particular language but not found in other languages - that can be useful for marketing purposes. You can then also connect each language to different URL based on the localisation. Doc:I you want to have 3 different webpage for each language (localisation) then it makes sense to use 3 different datasets for each language. In this case you also will have a lot of flexibility to customise studio (content / content structure) for each page.