{ "mutations": [ { "patch": { "id": "a1b482f0-123a-257b-yoyo-f4111da573b3", "set": { "modules": [ { "_key": "04f4f399ea28", "member": { "_ref": "df0f021e-fcd6-42b4-b9fc-1a1bece49e74", "_type": "reference" }, "position": "some position" }, { "_key": "2e79707d887c", "member": { "_ref": "dac1cd71-0b6a-4083-b0e4-c3ee11bdb6c1", "_type": "reference" }, "position": "second position", "startDate": "2021-06-20" }, { "_key": "104d443e1072", "endDate": "2021-06-20", "member": { "_ref": "7266e7e0-9996-4124-9aed-c03234111f47", "_type": "reference" }, "position": "third", "startDate": "2020-06-30" } ] } } } ] }

You’ll need to have a write token created. I use Insomnia but you could use Postman, curl, or I think there’s even a VS Code extension. This is how I would do it:1. In your API client of choice (e.g., Insomnia), set up a POST request that points at the mutate endpoint . It might look like. You’ll need to set up a Bearer token with your read/write token. 2. In the document that has the array you want to duplicate, click the three vertical dots in the top-left corner and choose Inspect. Click Raw JSON at the top, then select the entire JSON key and array (being careful to copy the correct number of closing curlies and brackets).3. Get theof the document you want to copy the array(i.e., the destination document). You can find theusing the Inspect method in the previous point. 4. You can now patch in the data using. It has the potential to ruin the document if mistyped, which is why it’s a great idea to practice on a dummy document or a non-production dataset. As long as you paste in the JSON as an object whose top-level key is the array you want to copy into (note that everything below is wrapped in curlies, which weren’t in the JSON that we copied—at least in my case), everything else in the document should remain the same (but please do a test first). Anything already in the array, if it exists, will be overwritten. The JSON of your mutation might look like:If the mutation is successful, you’ll get a 200 OK response with a transactionId andof. You’ll also see the array immediately in your destination document. If everything looks good on the test document, give it a try on the “real” one. A few hangups could be: pasting into a draft vs. published, using a read token instead of read/write token, and not sending a content-type of application/json (this should be detected automatically, I think, but you can double-check in the Header tab). Good luck!