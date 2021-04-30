Skip to content
Block Content to HTML - How to Stop the Output Being Wrapped in a Div?

5 replies
Last updated: Apr 30, 2021

Hey folks! Using 

@sanity/block-content-to-html
and wondering how I can stop the output being wrapped in a div?

Apr 30, 2021, 5:55 PM

I’m not sure you can, unless I’m misreading the 

className
details here .

Apr 30, 2021, 6:09 PM

To be honest I could probably deal if I could set the class(es) of the parent

Apr 30, 2021, 6:10 PM

Looks like to can set container: 'div' on the serializer, but probably won't work with a fragment.

Apr 30, 2021, 7:50 PM

I’m still struggling to get it, sorry.

Apr 30, 2021, 9:39 PM

I got it. To this: 

const params = { blocks: value, serializers}
I added 
{ className: 'my-class-here' }

Apr 30, 2021, 9:49 PM

