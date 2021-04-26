Bug with projection/join of a reference inside an array in Sanity.io

2021-03-25

'terpenes': terpenes[]{ percent, mg, 'name': terpene->name }

name

terpene

'terpenes': terpenes[]{ percent, mg, 'name': terpene->name }, 'dominantTerpenes': terpenes|order(percent desc)[0..2]{ percent, mg },

dominantTerpenes

percent

'terpenes': terpenes[]{ percent, mg, 'name': terpene->name }, 'dominantTerpenes': terpenes|order(percent desc)[0..2]{ percent, mg, 'name': terpene->name },

terpenes

dominantTerpenes

Updating toand having some trouble with projection/join of a reference inside an array.(the following is nested a few layers inside a query)This returns what I expect, an array of objects with 3 keys each, withbeing the proper name of thedoc.This returns two arrays as expected, withonly returning the 3 with the highest, however when I want the name in that array:is still right but nowis an empty arrayWhat’s happening here?