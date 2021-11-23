I just tested this approach and it seemed to work. It might be an option. Best to test on a non-production dataset first, if possible.
1. Export your dataset.
sanity dataset export <dataset> <filename>.tar.gz
2. Untar the file.
tar -xzf <filename>.tar.gz
on Mac/Linux.3. Open
<folder-that-was-untarred>/data.ndjson
in your editor. 4. Locate the problem document (there’s one document per line) and change the
_type
to the one desired. Copy the
_id
.5. In the terminal, run
sanity documents delete <_id>
. Add the
--dataset=<dataset>
flag if you need to work with your non-default dataset.6. Repeats steps 4-5 for as many documents that need to be changed. If there are more than a few, it’s probably faster to script this.
7. Close the editor and create a tarball from the entire folder with
tar -czf <new-filename>.tar.gz <folder-that-was-untarred>
. Don’t overwrite the old tarball as we want to keep that until we have confirmed everything went well.8. Import the new tarball with
sanity dataset import <new-filename>.tar.gz <dataset> --replace
.The original approach—copying the JSON and using the API to set it into a new document with the correct `_type`—is also an option.