I just tested this approach and it seemed to work. It might be an option. Best to test on a non-production dataset first, if possible.1. Export your dataset.2. Untar the file.on Mac/Linux. 3. Openin your editor. 4. Locate the problem document (there’s one document per line) and change theto the one desired. Copy the. 5. In the terminal, run. Add theflag if you need to work with your non-default dataset. 6. Repeats steps 4-5 for as many documents that need to be changed. If there are more than a few, it’s probably faster to script this.7. Close the editor and create a tarball from the entire folder with. Don’t overwrite the old tarball as we want to keep that until we have confirmed everything went well. 8. Import the new tarball with. The original approach—copying the JSON and using the API to set it into a new document with the correct `_type`—is also an option.