Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Build failing for Gatsby Next pages due to missing dependencies

5 replies
Last updated: Jun 3, 2020
Hey 👋 I'm having issues with the build failing for both my studio and front end for the gatsby next pages. I'm getting the following error in the Netlify output..
12:14:42 PM: &gt; next build &amp;&amp; next export &amp;&amp; node exportSitemap.js
12:14:42 PM: lerna
12:14:42 PM: ERR!
12:14:42 PM: npm run build
12:14:42 PM:  stderr:
12:14:42 PM: sh: 1: next: not found
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! syscall spawn
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! file sh
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! errno ENOENT
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.5 build: `next build &amp;&amp; next export &amp;&amp; node exportSitemap.js`
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! spawn ENOENT
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR!
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! Failed at the sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.5 build script.
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.
12:14:42 PM: npm WARN Local package.json exists, but node_modules missing, did you mean to install?
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR!     /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-06-01T11_14_42_427Z-debug.log
12:14:42 PM: lerna
12:14:42 PM: ERR!
12:14:42 PM: npm run build
12:14:42 PM:  exited 1 in 'sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web'
12:14:42 PM: lerna
12:14:42 PM: WARN
12:14:42 PM: complete
12:14:42 PM:  Waiting for 1 child process to exit. CTRL-C to exit immediately.
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! errno 1
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! sanity-nextjs-landing-pages@1.0.5 build: `lerna run build --parallel`
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! Exit status 1
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR!
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! Failed at the sanity-nextjs-landing-pages@1.0.5 build script.
12:14:42 PM: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.
12:14:42 PM: npm
12:14:42 PM: ERR!
12:14:42 PM:  A complete log of this run can be found in:
12:14:42 PM: npm
12:14:42 PM: ERR!
12:14:42 PM:      /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-06-01T11_14_42_471Z-debug.log
12:14:42 PM:
12:14:42 PM: ┌─────────────────────────────┐
12:14:42 PM: │   "build.command" failed    │
12:14:42 PM: └─────────────────────────────┘
12:14:42 PM:
12:14:42 PM:   Error message
12:14:42 PM:   Command failed with exit code 1: npm run build
12:14:42 PM:
12:14:42 PM:   Error location
12:14:42 PM:   In Build command from settings:
12:14:42 PM:   npm run build
12:14:42 PM:
12:14:42 PM:   Resolved config
12:14:42 PM:   build:
12:14:42 PM:     base: /opt/build/repo
12:14:42 PM:     command: npm run build
12:14:42 PM:     publish: /opt/build/repo/web/out
12:14:42 PM: Caching artifacts
12:14:42 PM: Started saving node modules
12:14:42 PM: Finished saving node modules
12:14:42 PM: Started saving build plugins
12:14:42 PM: Finished saving build plugins
12:14:42 PM: Started saving pip cache
12:14:43 PM: Finished saving pip cache
12:14:43 PM: Started saving emacs cask dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Finished saving emacs cask dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Started saving maven dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Finished saving maven dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Started saving boot dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Finished saving boot dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Started saving go dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Finished saving go dependencies
12:14:43 PM: Error running command: Build script returned non-zero exit code: 1
12:14:43 PM: Failing build: Failed to build site
12:14:43 PM: Failed during stage 'building site': Build script returned non-zero exit code: 1
12:14:43 PM: Finished processing build request in 17.856230569s
Jun 1, 2020, 11:16 AM
had the same problem last night deleted the node_modules folder and yarn.lock installed again and the deployment went through.
Jun 1, 2020, 11:33 PM
Are you still seeing this issue? Like Carlos said, removing `package-lock.json`/`yarn.lock.json`, as well as the 
node_modules
folder (if they exist) before running 
npm install
should resolve the issue.
Jun 2, 2020, 4:53 PM
I did try that but will give it another go and fingers crossed!
Jun 3, 2020, 1:03 PM
Third time lucky 🙌 thanks both!
Jun 3, 2020, 4:32 PM
Awesome, glad to hear!
Jun 3, 2020, 4:40 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.