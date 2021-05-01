Build issue with Netlify when adding react-icons to Sanity studio

Hi there,
Today i discovered a strange build issue in Netlify when adding react-icons to my studio. Hoping someone can make sense of this.
My code:
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'
import {AiFillSetting, AiFillDatabase, AiFillLayout, AiFillHome, AiFillFileText} from 'react-icons/Ai'
import {GoThreeBars} from 'react-icons/Go'
import {RiGlobeFill} from 'react-icons/Ri'
import {workflowListItems} from './workflow/structure/workflow'
const hiddenDocTypes = listItem =>
!['settingsMeta', 'settingsNavigation', 'settingsGlobals', 'section', 'homepage', 'page', 'divider', 'navigation', 'topNav', 'workflow.metadata', 'author', 'release'].includes(listItem.getId())
const docTypeListItems = S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes)
export default () =>
S.list()
.title('Content')
.items([...workflowListItems, ...docTypeListItems])
.items([
S.listItem()
.title('Settings')
.icon(AiFillSetting)
.child(
S.list()
.title('Settings')
.items([
S.listItem()
.title('Globals')
.icon(RiGlobeFill)
.child(
S.document()
.schemaType('settingsGlobals')
.documentId('settingsGlobals')
),
S.listItem()
.title('Metadata')
.icon(AiFillDatabase)
.child(
S.document()
.schemaType('settingsMeta')
.documentId('settingsMeta')
),
S.listItem()
.title('Navigation')
.icon(GoThreeBars)
.child(
S.document()
.schemaType('settingsNavigation')
.documentId('settingsNavigation')
)
])
),
S.listItem()
.title('Content sections')
.icon(AiFillLayout)
.child(
S.documentList('section')
.schemaType('section')
.title('Content sections')
.filter(
'_type == "section"'
)
),
S.listItem()
.title('Content homepages')
.icon(AiFillHome)
.child(
S.documentList('homepage')
.schemaType('homepage')
.title('Content homepages')
.filter(
'_type == "homepage"'
)
),
S.listItem()
.title('Content pages')
.icon(AiFillFileText)
.child(
S.documentList('section')
.schemaType('section')
.title('Sections')
.filter(
'_type == "section"'
)
.child(sectionId =>
S.documentList()
.schemaType('homepage')
.title('Home pages')
.filter(
'_type == "homepage" && $sectionId == belongsTo._ref'
)
.params({sectionId})
.child(homepageId =>
S.documentList()
.schemaType('page')
.title('Pages')
.filter(
'_type == "page" && $homepageId == belongsTo._ref'
)
.params({homepageId})
)
)
),
...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes)
])
The error:
5:23:43 PM: > sanity build
5:24:20 PM: Error: Errors while building:
5:24:20 PM: ./deskStructure.js?sanityPart=part%3A%40sanity%2Fdesk-tool%2Fstructure
5:24:20 PM: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'react-icons/Ai' in '/opt/build/repo/studio'
resolve 'react-icons/Ai' in '/opt/build/repo/studio'
5:24:20 PM: Parsed request is a module
5:24:20 PM: using description file: /opt/build/repo/studio/package.json (relative path: .)
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
after using description file: /opt/build/repo/studio/package.json (relative path: .)
5:24:20 PM: resolve as module
5:24:20 PM: /opt/build/node_modules doesn't exist or is not a directory
/opt/node_modules doesn't exist or is not a directory
/node_modules doesn't exist or is not a directory
looking for modules in /opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules
5:24:20 PM: using description file: /opt/build/repo/studio/package.json (relative path: ./node_modules)
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
after using description file: /opt/build/repo/studio/package.json (relative path: ./node_modules)
5:24:20 PM: using description file: /opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/package.json (relative path: ./Ai)
5:24:20 PM: no extension
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai doesn't exist
.js
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.js doesn't exist
.jsx
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.jsx doesn't exist
.es6
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.es6 doesn't exist
.es
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.es doesn't exist
.mjs
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.mjs doesn't exist
.ts
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.ts doesn't exist
.tsx
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.tsx doesn't exist
as directory
5:24:20 PM: /opt/build/repo/studio/node_modules/react-icons/Ai doesn't exist
looking for modules in /opt/build/repo/node_modules
5:24:20 PM: using description file: /opt/build/repo/package.json (relative path: ./node_modules)
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
after using description file: /opt/build/repo/package.json (relative path: ./node_modules)
5:24:20 PM: using description file: /opt/build/repo/package.json (relative path: ./node_modules/react-icons/Ai)
5:24:20 PM: no extension
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai doesn't exist
.js
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.js doesn't exist
.jsx
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.jsx doesn't exist
.es6
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.es6 doesn't exist
.es
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.es doesn't exist
.mjs
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.mjs doesn't exist
.ts
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.ts doesn't exist
.tsx
5:24:20 PM: Field 'browser' doesn't contain a valid alias configuration
/opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai.tsx doesn't exist
as directory
5:24:20 PM: /opt/build/repo/node_modules/react-icons/Ai doesn't exist
[/opt/build/node_modules]
Works exactly as expected locally but I'm guessing there is some sort of path issue when buliding on Netlify.
Please can anyone help?
Many thanks in advance