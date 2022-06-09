Building a GROQ query programmatically for a hierarchical route schema.

$slug[] { "slug" : ^ }

I just did a fun experiment where I iterated through the param withand nothing else, and it looped through the values at least, but I can't think of a way to not only fetch the index automatically but add cascading amounts of parentswith dereferencing.I think the closest you could get is writing it programmatically on a loop, concatenating them toform the query when developing and letting it run that. I'm no expert, though.What constitutes a parent page in this case? Is there an actual hierarchy? Or is it designated?