Building a Tree of Pages - Is there a Way to Show the List of Children Nodes and Edit View?

2 replies
Last updated: Apr 22, 2022

Hi there, I'm building a tree of pages, is there a way in the structure builder, a node of my tree can be just a level of the hierarchy and have also an edit view? so on click I show the list of children nodes but also the edit view for that node?

Apr 21, 2022, 12:28 AM

((I am still learning structure, so forgive the rough code that I’m sure can be optimized quite a bit)) - I broke out the mainCompany variable so the other devs working on this project could more easily enter a different document by title without having to know strucutre builder methods, with a rough plan to break this and similar values out into an imported constants list for them.

Apr 21, 2022, 6:11 PM

cool thanks for that, it feels like what I am after is doable, I just need to play with structure builder and go beyond what's in the documentation.

Apr 22, 2022, 12:09 AM

