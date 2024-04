Hi there! Thanks for making Sanity, it's a great product!

I can't find information about my problem in the docs, so I have the following question about how datasets in Sanity work:

- I have exported dataset A and imported it to dataset B

- However, since it references the same documents, when I delete a document in dataset B, it will also be deleted in dataset A

- I now want to use dataset B in a different way

- My question is: Can I safely delete dataset B so that it will not remove the documents from dataset A?