hmm k. so maybe i need to go refresh on all the different parts of how sanity is put together.

but what would be the point of multiple datasets if they all have the same schemas?



im trying to setup a project with my staging and production datasets.



but if i make a schema change and deploy it on staging to test. won't that break production dataset. i understand the data will be available without breaking, but if a content writer goes into the studio, they will see errors about the data not being correct, no?)

