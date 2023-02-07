Can you nest PortableText JSX elements via the components property in @portabletext/react?
7 replies
Last updated: Feb 7, 2023
E
have a
I’ve attempted this already and nothing shows up where
@portabletext/reactquestion — is it possible to nest
<PortableText />JSX elements via the
componentsproperty? My schema structure is as follows: I have an
arrayof
blockand
imageWithCaptionfields, the
imageWithCaptionfield is an
imagewith subfield of
captionwhich is also a
PortableTextblock field.
<PortableText />is supposed to be rendered so this seems like a no — but I’m curious is anyone has a similar use case and attempted other implementations of this.
// bodyText.ts import linkObject from 'schemas/objects/link'; export default defineType({ name: 'bodyText', title: 'Body Text', type: 'array', description: 'Enter the body text of this field note.', of: [ { type: 'imageWithCaption', }, { type: 'block', ... }, ], }); // imageWithCaption.ts export default defineType({ name: 'imageWithCaption', title: 'Image', type: 'image', options: { storeOriginalFilename: true, }, fields: [ { name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'caption', description: 'Enter the caption for this image.', }, ... ], }); // caption.ts export default defineType({ name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', styles: [{ title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' }], marks: { decorators: [ { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' }, { title: 'Underline', value: 'underline' }, ], }, lists: [], }, ], });
Feb 7, 2023, 3:51 PM
K
Yes, you can nest portable text renderers. It’s actually a pretty common case, especially for your use case for instance.
Feb 7, 2023, 5:41 PM
K
I have something like this in one of my projects (trimmed down to the bone for simplicity):
const document = { type: 'document', fields: [ { type: 'array', of: [ // Generic portable text stuff { type: 'block' }, // The custom type { type: 'object', fields: [ // … which has portable text has one of its field { type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block' } ] } ] } ] } ] }
Feb 7, 2023, 5:45 PM
E
hi kitty! that’s great news
Feb 7, 2023, 5:46 PM
E
it’s possible to render this with
@portabletext/react?
Feb 7, 2023, 5:46 PM
K
Yeah, same thing on the frontend, you can have nesed renderers. 🙂
Feb 7, 2023, 5:46 PM
K
Something like this:
<PortableText value={props.value} components={{ types: { imageWithCaption: (props) => ( <figure> <img src={props.value.src} alt='' /> <figcaption> <PortableText value={props.value.caption} /> </figcaption> </figure> ) } }} />
Feb 7, 2023, 5:48 PM
E
perfect i’ll give that a try
Feb 7, 2023, 6:01 PM
