Can you run GROQ inside a Document Preview?
Last updated: May 12, 2022
M
Hi all, anyone ever run some groq inside a document preview? Inside a reference field I need to add a flag to illustrate whether the referenced document also references the current document 🙃.
preview: { select: { title: 'title', subtitle: 'type', type: 'type', }, prepare({ title = 'Untitled', type, subtitle }) { const sub = // groq - does this doc reference the parent doc?; return { title, subtitle: sub, media: eosIcon, }; }, },
May 11, 2022, 4:47 PM
M
Alternative is creating a custom component. Although achievable its a lot of work for such a small tweak to the default
Any ideas/approaches/help more than welcome, thanks!
arrayof
referencessetup... if I could somehow add the flag to the preview then I can save having to re-invent the wheel!
May 11, 2022, 4:49 PM
R
Hey Mark! Previews can't handle async functions, so you won't be able to fetch anything from there. Is the parent referenced on the document? If so, you can select a value from that document using this method.
May 11, 2022, 6:21 PM
M
user M- thank you soooo much for the pointers there, as ever amazing support!
I am so close to having it work perfectly, but, there is potentially one fatal issue.
Working code and how it renders attached... all perfect.
The issue is I need this for every item in the reference array... obviously by using
preview: { select: { title: 'title', subtitle: 'type', type: 'type', ref: 'relEos.0.relEos', id: '_id', }, prepare({ title = 'Untitled', type, subtitle, ref, id }) { const references = ref ? ref : {}; let bidirectional = false let refIds; if(!isEmpty(references)) { refIds = Object.entries(references).map(([key, value]) => value?._ref); bidirectional = refIds.includes(id); } return { title, subtitle: bidirectional ? `${subtitle.toUpperCase()} - Bidirectional` : subtitle.toUpperCase(), }; }, }
ref: 'relEos.0.relEos'in the select I'm limited to the first array item.
Doing
ref: 'relEos'returns an array of all the references but I can't then access the data in those referenced documents without groq.
So hacky pirate me is thinking I can just add 30
ref: 'relEos.0.relEos'to my
selectand then just conditionally process them.
Sensible good dev me is thinking it does indeed require a custom component. I've had a little poke through the source code for the
referencefield and am thinking I could piece together a custom reference component along the lines of this . I've not done much with `part:`'s before. Thoughts or ideas very much appreciated 😊.
May 12, 2022, 10:39 AM
R
Ah, yeah that is an issue. I think at this point you will need to create a custom preview component, since it'll allow you to create a React component that can handle promises.
May 12, 2022, 5:46 PM
M
You can make custom preview components?! I love Sanity! Thanks for the direction you utter champion 🤘
May 12, 2022, 6:34 PM
R
Haha, you're welcome! It's a really similar process to creating a custom input component. More on it here .
May 12, 2022, 6:36 PM
