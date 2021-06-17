You should be able to achieve this by creating a custom Input component - one that renders the standard select menu for the references, and, after it is updated, patches the document to set the value for the second field.

You can't use the validator to set field values, but you can use



Rule.custom

validation: Rule => Rule.custom((value, context) => { // get the parent object const parent = context.parent; // If there is a reference in the first field, // make this one required if (parent.referencesField.length > 0) { return Rule.required()(value); } // Otherwise, return true (field is valid) return true; })

to validate it based on the reference. I.e.: