Thanks. I don't see any pending invitations on the project now.

So, just to make sure: what's happening is that the email invitation is not reaching the recipient?



• Are you 100% sure it's the correct email?

• If you try sending to a different email, does that arrive?

• Suggested workaround while we try to get to the bottom if the issue: You can send the invitation to any email, copy the acceptance url from there and hand it to anyone. The invitation email address does not need to be the same as the Sanity account email, so you are free to distribute it to whomever.

