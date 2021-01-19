Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Challenge adding team member to Sanity project, invitation email not received

17 replies
Last updated: Jan 19, 2021
Hello - our team is having a challenge adding a team member to a Sanity project.
We have an organization where that team member is an Admin. However, whenever we attempt to add them to our project, their invitation email just gets "eaten", and they never receive it.

We've checked for typos, and checked in spam / junk, to no avail.

Has anyone run into this before?
Jan 19, 2021, 2:29 AM
Hi
user A
, sorry to hear you're having problems with invitations.
Does this happen when using both the old and the new version of the manage interface?
Jan 19, 2021, 8:44 AM
Hi
user A
, sorry to hear you're having problems with invitations.
Does this happen when using both the old and the new version of the manage interface?
Jan 19, 2021, 8:44 AM
Hi,
user J
. I'm the admin affected. Yes, it happens in both, although there's a difference.In the old interface I see 3 projects. Two of them say "Due to lack of project access, some data may not be visible to you."
In the new interface I see only 1 project.
Jan 19, 2021, 3:19 PM
Thanks
user B
. Can you DM me the project ids in question?
Jan 19, 2021, 3:20 PM
Could it be that you already have pending invitations to those projects? Ask the admin of the projects in question to check in the new manage under Project -&gt; Members -&gt; Invitations
There is a list of pending invitations. I'd suggest revoking any invitations to your email and create a new invitation.
Jan 19, 2021, 3:25 PM
Hi
user J
- And thank you for responding.
I have revoked and resent those invitations a couple of times already with no luck, I'm afraid.
Jan 19, 2021, 4:17 PM
I've PM'd you the project IDs. Thanks again for your help
Jan 19, 2021, 4:24 PM
Thanks. I don't see any pending invitations on the project now.
So, just to make sure: what's happening is that the email invitation is not reaching the recipient?

• Are you 100% sure it's the correct email?
• If you try sending to a different email, does that arrive?
• Suggested workaround while we try to get to the bottom if the issue: You can send the invitation to any email, copy the acceptance url from there and hand it to anyone. The invitation email address does not need to be the same as the Sanity account email, so you are free to distribute it to whomever.
Jan 19, 2021, 5:12 PM
Copy that.
Heads up that when I go to the project's dashboard I
do see a pending invite for
user B
.
I'll revoke that outstanding invite, and send it to his back-up email. (Unfortunately that outstanding invite is our last project-seat, so I'm not able to send the new invite otherwise)
Jan 19, 2021, 5:23 PM
🤞 let's hope that works
Jan 19, 2021, 5:24 PM
Not exactly sure what you both did, but it worked at last. 🙂 Thanks much.
Jan 19, 2021, 5:26 PM
Great! Glad it worked out. Sorry about the inconvenience! Will dig deeper to try to figure out the root cause.
Jan 19, 2021, 5:27 PM
I'm investigating a possible email issue on my end.
Jan 19, 2021, 5:29 PM
user J
- If it helps any, our dashboard is now reading that William joined 6 days ago, when the first invite was sent.
(I'd expect the Joined date to be "today" or similar)
Jan 19, 2021, 5:29 PM
very odd, indeed
Jan 19, 2021, 5:30 PM
It looks like there might indeed be a problem with my email,
user J
. So the non-receipt issue is on our end.
Jan 19, 2021, 5:47 PM
ok, thanks for clarifying!
Jan 19, 2021, 6:31 PM

