Change `tags` layout to be an autocomplete kind of deal.

Hey folks! 👋 I feel like I should be able to figure this out on my own, but I'm stuck and would be grateful for any help 🙏

{ name: 'tags', title: 'Tags', type: 'array', description: 'Add tags that describe this photo.', of: [{type: 'string'}], options: { layout: 'tags', isHighlighted: true }, validation: Rule => Rule.required().min(2).error('At least 2 tags are required.') }

What I'm trying to do is to changelayout to be an autocomplete kind of deal. When a person starts to type a tag, I want to check all existing tags that start with this input (this is the easy part) and display them as an autocomplete dropdown for thisfield (this is the hard part). On Enter, the tag selected from the dropdown is added to the array, and the user can start typing next tag with the same autocomplete dropdown experience.Any ideas or pointers? Thank you so very much!