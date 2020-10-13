Pricing update: Free users
Change `tags` layout to be an autocomplete kind of deal.

4 replies
Last updated: Oct 13, 2020

Hey folks! 👋 I feel like I should be able to figure this out on my own, but I'm stuck and would be grateful for any help 🙏
I have a field to add tags to photos, nothing fancy:


{
      name: 'tags',
      title: 'Tags',
      type: 'array',
      description: 'Add tags that describe this photo.',
      of: [{type: 'string'}],
      options: {
        layout: 'tags',
        isHighlighted: true
      },
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required().min(2).error('At least 2 tags are required.')
}
What I'm trying to do is to change 
tags
layout to be an autocomplete kind of deal. When a person starts to type a tag, I want to check all existing tags that start with this input (this is the easy part) and display them as an autocomplete dropdown for this 
tags
field (this is the hard part). On Enter, the tag selected from the dropdown is added to the array, and the user can start typing next tag with the same autocomplete dropdown experience.
Any ideas or pointers? Thank you so very much!
🙇‍♂️

Oct 2, 2020, 2:01 AM

Hey

user G
! So awesome to see you here!
Is there any chance someone could address this question? Thank you!!

Oct 2, 2020, 7:12 PM

oh hey Art!! nice to see you!! 🙌

Oct 2, 2020, 7:13 PM

let me look into this!

Oct 2, 2020, 7:13 PM

Figured it out! Not super elegant, but it proves the concept:

https://gist.github.com/rosnovsky/fdfb7874d6020bf7a61af2f0f11ad144

Oct 13, 2020, 2:21 AM

