Hi, 's me again 🙂I'm trying to change the icon for my singleton



siteSettings

react-icons

FaCogs

import { FaCogs } from 'react-icons/fa'; console.dir(FaCogs); export default { name: `siteSettings`, type: `document`, title: `Site Settings`, icon: FaCogs, __experimental_actions: [`update`, /* `create`, `delete`, */ `publish`], fields: [ { title: `Site's main heading`, name: `title`, type: `string`, }, { title: `Introduction text`, name: `description`, type: `richText`, description: `Describe the website, the reason behind creating it, who it is for and what the visitors will find here`, }, { title: `Footer content`, name: `footer`, type: `richText`, description: `Content of the footer`, }, ], }

, the same way, I've done that for my events and author document lists. Here's my siteSettings.js schema. I haveinstalled and I verified that theis getting imported. However the icon does not change. What am I missing?