Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Changes in syntax for references in v3 causing issues with field population.

12 replies
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Has anything changed with regard to the 
{...}
syntax for references in v3? I have a query that is expecting the all the fields of a reference to be populated, but all that is returned is 
_ref
and 
_type
. Strangely, if I rename the field in the query, I get both the reference field, and the renamed field with all the fields populated. Behavior does not happen in v2 for the same query.
Jan 20, 2023, 12:51 AM
Not working query in v3 (note 
season
field just has 
_ref
and 
_type
properties):
Jan 20, 2023, 12:52 AM
When I rename 
season
, I get both the reference fields and the field from the referenced entity:
Jan 20, 2023, 12:53 AM
So both of those are v3 screenshots, I'm assuming in Vision?
And v2 does what for the two scenarios of keeping the original key name but pointing to the dereferenced version and renaming it?

Are they both using the same API when testing? I only ask because I have whatever is the most recent one picked but I swear sometimes the dropdown skips back to API v1.
Jan 20, 2023, 2:50 AM
Correct, v3. In v2, for the first screenshot, 
season
is fully populated wih its field. The second screenshot is the same in v2 (
season
has the 
_ref
and 
_type
fields, renamed field is populated).
Jan 20, 2023, 3:43 AM
Not sure which API version v2 is using, but using 
v2023-01-19
reproduces the issue in v3
Jan 20, 2023, 3:44 AM
Ah, v2 is using api v1, and when I switch v3 to use api v1, I get the behavior I want (
season
being fully populated). I'll make sure I'm using API v1.
Jan 20, 2023, 3:48 AM
user S
Thanks for the tip.
Jan 20, 2023, 3:49 AM
That's all very interesting, genuinely. Usually when I make up names for the things I am projecting they are fairly different. Like instead of thing[]-&gt; I will say "listOfThings" : thing[] and so on....or I used it directly.
I was kind of curious if it had anything to do with how the query parser handled it being the same name, like if it got "confused" with an alias-like key name that happened to be one that existed.

I am wondering if anyone on the
groq channel might have more insight overall.
It's my understanding that the v1 could be pretty limiting for other things you might want to accomplish beyond matching the desired behavior for this one use case, so it could be worth it to pre-empt issues with, say, missing functions or other unanticipated return formats and seeing if there's a solution that lets you stay put on a more recent date-based API version.

(Hopefully that was lucid, I am off to bed)

Glad all is well for the time being, though!
Jan 20, 2023, 4:41 AM
Try moving your … to the top, might be overwriting
Jan 20, 2023, 9:34 AM
Interesting! I didn't realize there was a difference when ordering. I always just stuck it at the end to do it Gilligan's Island -style ...."and the rest" 🙂
That's good to know!
Jan 20, 2023, 3:15 PM
user A
Doesn't seem to make a difference, unfortunately.
Jan 20, 2023, 6:38 PM
Sure you moved the correct “…” ? Try removing both you have in your query.
Jan 20, 2023, 7:29 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.