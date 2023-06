Changes in syntax for references in v3 causing issues with field population.

That's all very interesting, genuinely. Usually when I make up names for the things I am projecting they are fairly different. Like instead ofI will sayand so on....or I used it directly.I was kind of curious if it had anything to do with how the query parser handled it being the same name, like if it got "confused" with an alias-like key name that happened to be one that existed.I am wondering if anyone on the groq channel might have more insight overall.It's my understanding that the v1 could be pretty limiting for other things you might want to accomplish beyond matching the desired behavior for this one use case, so it could be worth it to pre-empt issues with, say, missing functions or other unanticipated return formats and seeing if there's a solution that lets you stay put on a more recent date-based API version.(Hopefully that was lucid, I am off to bed)Glad all is well for the time being, though!