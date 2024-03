If you do, you can pull in Sanity UI's Dialog component and show it or hide it (open or close, basically) with a simple state-setter.The interesting and fun thing is that even though it's presentationally "over" the document (and field), it will have full access to the information. I just used it to send people out to a really long virtualized list component that didn't make sense to use/see inline (since it's heavily dependent on scroll and you wouldn't wanna whoosh down the document every time you needed to use it) and their choices get saved while still in the modal.