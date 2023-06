Clarification on two-factor authentication for Microsoft users

Hi, I have a question about two-factor auth login. According to your documentation part: "Users log in to their Sanity.io accounts using external authentication providers (currently Google Accounts and GitHub) via an OAuth 2 flow, optionally with two-factor authentication, which we strongly recommend..." I'm wondering what I should tell our customer using Microsoft services? Should they just add two factor auth on their emails and it should be just fine or is there any two-factor setting for sanity teams?