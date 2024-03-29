Cloudflare DNS issue impacts Sanity.io users, resolved after investigation
This has been going on all day here, ☝️ the only way to unblock local development at least is to set your local dns to 8.8.8.8, or a working equivalent, not sure if anyone is working on this yet.
Mar 29, 2024, 3:34 PM
Hey User. Sure, but this is impacting our production environment, not local
Mar 29, 2024, 3:36 PM
Absolutely, same here unfortunately, but it's impacted on the DNS level, so nothing other than to wait for a resolution.
Mar 29, 2024, 3:40 PM
Yeah sigh.. But is Sanity aware of this? Is there anyway we can contact someone to at least get acknowledgment?
Mar 29, 2024, 3:41 PM
There's a few threads on this one already going back up the channel, might be able to tag someone here to get their attention
Mar 29, 2024, 3:42 PM
Do you know who to tag? 😞
Mar 29, 2024, 3:43 PM
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1711665583984189 check this thread here, User's already pinged the boss man
Mar 29, 2024, 3:44 PM
Yes, we’re aware of the threads here and I’ve passed the details on to Operations. Haven’t been able to reproduce this and DNS checks show all regions as they should be, so unfortunately there’s no clear sign of a culprit.
Definitely understand this is affecting some of you, and I’m sorry you’re encountering those issues. We are aware and should a source of the problem arise, we’ll be on it.
Mar 29, 2024, 3:50 PM
Thanks
user ANot sure if this helps, but when i run the DNS Propagation Checker on cdn.sanity.io , South Africa and a few other locations come back negative.
Mar 29, 2024, 3:53 PM
As a follow up here, we are still actively investigating and will follow up in this or the other thread here.
Mar 29, 2024, 4:34 PM
Thank you
Mar 29, 2024, 4:34 PM
user Qare you by chance using Cloudflare DNS? We do, and it seems that Cloudflare is blocking it as malware.
Mar 29, 2024, 4:55 PM
Mar 29, 2024, 4:55 PM
All of our users are having issues accessing content from cdn.sanity.io due to our DNS filter from Cloudflare marking it as malware
Mar 29, 2024, 4:56 PM
Yes we are using cloud flare dns
Mar 29, 2024, 4:56 PM
We are working through this as well currently, as it does indeed look like Cloudflare is incorrectly flagging (and possibly others).
Mar 29, 2024, 4:56 PM
Thanks
user Ylet me know if there is anything we can do to verify or check anything to assist
Mar 29, 2024, 4:58 PM
Thank you!
Mar 29, 2024, 4:59 PM
Still strange that on our side, it’s only impacting users on the vodacom mobile network. WiFi and other mobile operators seem fine
Mar 29, 2024, 4:59 PM
user Qcan you please check Cloudflare users for testing?
Mar 29, 2024, 5:00 PM
Can you please clarify what you mean by Cloudflare users?
Mar 29, 2024, 5:04 PM
Sorry, multitasking 😅 , can you please test if this issue is still occurring for you (there may need some ttl cache time though)
Mar 29, 2024, 5:05 PM
Checking
Mar 29, 2024, 5:06 PM
Yes! Looks better on my side 🎉
Mar 29, 2024, 5:07 PM
Looks good here too. Thank you!
Mar 29, 2024, 5:10 PM
Thank you all for your patience while we worked through this
Mar 29, 2024, 5:13 PM
Great work
Mar 29, 2024, 5:17 PM
