Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Combining two Groq queries in one client.fetch() and usePreview() in Sanity.io

5 replies
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Can I combine two groq queries in one client.fetch?
And can client.fetch() and usePreview() use one of these combined queries?

Example:

const partnerQuery = groq`*[_type == "partner" &amp;&amp; slug == "${slug}"][0]{name,slug,h1,h2,logo,"logoAspectRatio":logo.asset-&gt;metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio,undergrad_cosigned,undergrad_noncosigned,undergrad_outcomes,mba,medical,dental,law,grad}`;
and


const rateQuery = groq`*[_type == "rates" &amp;&amp; name == "December"]`;
is it possible to combine these into one query so there's only one request? Or should they be kept separate?

I found in the docs that two queries can be combined in a "projection":

  const query = {
    partnerData: groq`*[_type == "partner" &amp;&amp; slug == "${slug}"][0]{name,slug,h1,h2,logo,"logoAspectRatio":logo.asset-&gt;metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio,undergrad_cosigned,undergrad_noncosigned,undergrad_outcomes,mba,medical,dental,law,grad}`,
    rateData: groq`*[_type == "rates" &amp;&amp; name == "December"]`,
  };
However,
client.fetch(query) wants the query parameter to be a string
and

usePreview only allows the second parameter to be a string


So would I need to have two fetches or usePreview (one for each query string)?:
const partnerData = usePreview(null, query.partnerData);
const rateData = usePreview(null, query.rateData);
Jan 19, 2023, 5:15 PM
I think I just found the solution in your docs:

{
  "mainStory": *[_id == "story-1234"],
  "campaign": *[_id == "campaign-1234"],
  "topStories": *[_type == "story"] | order(publishAt desc) [0..10]
}
Jan 19, 2023, 5:20 PM
You should just be able to wrap the whole object in a string! Maybe try this:
  const query = groq`{
    partnerData: *[_type == "partner" &amp;&amp; slug == "${slug}"][0]{name,slug,h1,h2,logo,"logoAspectRatio":logo.asset-&gt;metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio,undergrad_cosigned,undergrad_noncosigned,undergrad_outcomes,mba,medical,dental,law,grad},
    rateData: *[_type == "rates" &amp;&amp; name == "December"],
  }`;
Jan 19, 2023, 5:50 PM
user M
I get:ClientError: string literal expected


    statusCode: 400,
    statusMessage: 'Bad Request'
  },
  statusCode: 400,
  responseBody: '{\n' +
    '  "error": {\n' +
    '    "description": "string literal expected",\n' +
    '    "type": "queryParseError"\n' +
    '  }\n' +
    '}',
  details: { description: 'string literal expected', type: 'queryParseError' },
I just passed the query into the fetch:

const sanityData = await sanityClient.fetch(query);
Jan 20, 2023, 12:02 AM
user M
Ok I think the groq was throwing it off
removing the groq worked:


  const query = `{
    "partnerData": *[_type == "partner" &amp;&amp; slug == "${slug}"][0]{name,slug,h1,h2,logo,"logoAspectRatio":logo.asset-&gt;metadata.dimensions.aspectRatio,undergrad_cosigned,undergrad_noncosigned,undergrad_outcomes,mba,medical,dental,law,grad},
    "rateData": *[_type == "rates" &amp;&amp; name == "December"],
  }`;
Thanks for your help on this
Jan 20, 2023, 12:10 AM
Glad you got it working!
Jan 20, 2023, 1:25 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.