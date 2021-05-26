Comparing arrays and checking for string overlap in GROQ queries.

unnest

In fact I've encountered an even harder problem—doing the same kind of overlap check but comparing case-insensitively. Unless I'm missing something, GROQ seems mostly targeted towards working with simple fields on the document level and has few tools to work with arrays. (Or objects?) I didn't find any-like functionality either (which is a thing in e.g. PostgreSQL and BigQuery's SQL dialects, to expand into a set of rows that can then be `SELECT`ed from), to "promote" array entries into things that can be filtered/etc.