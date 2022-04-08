type Foo { bars: [Bar] baz: String }

// get just bars foo { bars } // get bars and baz foo { bars, baz }

// get bars as a property of foo foo { bars } // get just bars foo.bars // get just the items in bars[] where the color property == "brown" foo.bars[color == "brown] // get just the first three elements of bars foo.bars[0..2] // get a count of the number of bars with color == brown count(foo.bars[color == "brown]) // get everything in foo, plus the count of items in bars[] foo { ..., "barCount": count(bars) } // get the number of bars where color == brown, as a property of foo foo { "brownBarCount": count(bars[color == "brown"]) } // get a list of just the names of the bars where color is brown. {"brownBarNames": bars[color == "brown"].name}

To go a bit deeper, and to steal some quotes and notes from others here at Sanity, one of my colleagues User likes to describe it this way: “You can think of GraphQL as replacing RESTful and GROQ as ‘replacing’ SQL (but for JSON)”“You can make a GraphQL API with GROQ, but you can’t make a GROQ API with GraphQL.”“GROQ is excellent for early data/content massaging when your patterns aren’t fully found yet. GraphQL is great if you want to use its ecosystem, or you want the strictness and types.”And User, one of the folks who works a lot on GROQ, shared this:The big difference between the two is that GROQ is a query language, and GraphQL is a language for defining APIs. GROQ can query arbitrary data structures and lets you build pipelines that change the shape of the data and add computations, and all of it happens within the query engine.With GraphQL, you have to define a schema, and all interactions are locked to this schema. It is not possible to express a GraphQL request that changes the shape of the output. Any mechanism for ad-hoc querying (e.g. pagination or filtering) must be custom-built by the server implementor (directives).Given a simple schema such as:In GraphQL you can now do things like:…and that’s about it, if we ignore directives and fragments. But in GROQ you can now do all sorts of stuff:etc. etc.These kinds of ad-hoc querying capabilities shift all the power and flexibility to the front end. You can build new apps and clients without going back and modifying the server.