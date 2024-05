2.0.1

react-icons

react-icons

Hi User, you might have upgraded from a version beforein this case, where we removed our own use (and therefore the dependency) ofin the studio.If you scroll down to theBreaking changes header on this page, you should find instructions on how to fix the issue either by adding v2 ofas a dependency or by upgrading to v3 and updating the import statements: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/releases/tag/v2.0.1